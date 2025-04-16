Women's Tag Title #1 Contender Match Set For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Four teams will compete at Stand & Deliver for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as announced by General Manager Ava during "WWE NXT."

Leading up to the flagship "NXT" pay-per-view during WrestleMania weekend, a number of competitors were vying for a place in the Women's North American Championship ladder match, and Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice have all qualified for the bout. However, Ava was met with the losing end of the bracket, comprised of Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez, Meta Four, Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin, all calling for a last-chance qualifier.

With the field set already for the ladder match, Ava came to a compromise this week and announced there would be a multi-team match at Stand & Deliver for a shot at the Women's Tag titles. That seemed to appease those in their teams, but Perez, without a partner, was far from amused. Ava retorted with a dig at Perez's loss to Tiffany Stratton during last week's "WWE SmackDown," and told her that if Perez could find a willing partner then she would be happy to accommodate her.

Thank you, @avawwe_! 🙌 We will have a Triple Threat Tag Team Match at #StandAndDeliver, with the winners earning a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! HOWEVER, if @roxanne_wwe can find a partner, it will turn into a Fatal 4-Way Match! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/70KREDWbZX — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025

Later in the show, Perez suggested that she was going to enter the match by herself, only for Cora Jade to enter the frame. Jade and Perez were a tag team until February, with them severing ties as Jade challenged alongside Perez and Bayley for the NXT Women's title held by Giulia at Vengeance Day. It was confirmed that they had agreed to reunite for Stand & Deliver, ensuring the bout will be a four-way tag match.

There is a chance of Perez picking back up with rival Bayley if she manages to win the match; Bayley is set to team with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the tag titles at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.