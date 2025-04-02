Stephanie Vaquer Relinquishes WWE NXT NA Title, Ladder Match Set

"WWE NXT" kicked off with major news on Tuesday ahead of Stand & Deliver and it was revealed double champion Stephanie Vaquer would be relinquishing her Women's North American Championship, as long as she gets to choose who will challenge her for the NXT Women's Championship at the premium live event. Vaquer and "NXT" General Manager Ava made the announcement, and Ava said that a new Women's NA champion will be determined in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver, with qualifying matches starting Tuesday.

When Vaquer told Ava her one condition for relinquishing the title, Jordynne Grace's music hit. She apologized for interrupting Vaquer, but said now that Jaida Parker is "out of the picture," they can focus on their match. Vaquer beat Parker to retain the NXT Women's Championship in the opening match of "NXT" last week.

Parker then came out and ran down Grace and asked how she was still there if she was "out of the picture." Vaquer said it looked like the women needed to work things out, and she left the ring as Grace and Parker began to brawl. Officials ran to the ring to hold Grace back from Parker.