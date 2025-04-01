WWE NXT Results 4/1 - North American Championship On The Line

Ava says that Vaquer has shown time and time again why she's "La Primera", but after a lot of thought, she and Vaquer have come to the decision that Vaquer will be relinquishing her Women's North American Championship tonight in order for other women in the division to get a fair shot and the title to be frequently defended. Ava reveals that the new titleholder will be determined at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in a Six Woman Ladder Match. Vaquer says she gets that this isn't a popular decision, but she will give up the Women's North American Championship on the condition that she gets to pick who she faces at Stand & Deliver for her NXT Women's Championship. Ava agrees.

Jordynne Grace's music hits and she makes her way out. She pleads her case for challenging Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship, but Jaida Parker's music cuts her off and says if Grace had minded her own business, she would've won the NXT Women's Championship last week. She tells Vaquer to call her shot, but Grace cuts off Parker and tells her that she already had her opportunity and fumbled it. She says Parker may not understand how titles work since she's never held one before, but the most recent challenger goes to teh back of the line.

Vaquer tells Parker and Grace that they need to work it out, and the two women begin to brawl. Security makes their way down to the ring, but Grace throws one of the guards on top of several others.

