Stephanie Vaquer Survives First Of Two WWE NXT Title Matches

Right now, it's one down and one to go for Stephanie Vaquer.

In the opening contest of Tuesday's "WWE NXT," Vaquer defended the NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker, who staked her claim for the very title last week. At one point, Parker appeared to be inching closer to victory when she flattened Vaquer with a corner springboard seated senton. Before she could further capitalize with a potential pinfall, however, Parker turned around to see Jordynne Grace, whom she ambushed the week prior, standing on the apron. After a brief argument with Grace, Parker then turned her attention back to Vaquer, only to have her Hipnotic countered into a match-winning roll-up from Vaquer.

With Parker and Grace preoccupied with each other in the aftermath, Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx seized the opportunity to attack Vaquer from behind at a three-on-one disadvantage. While Nyx and Henley held her down, Jayne delivered a series of sentons to Vaquer, which was followed by the trio standing tall over her.

Vaquer will be in action once more tonight as she puts her NXT Women's North American Championship on the line against Henley. This comes after Henley called for a rematch for the respective title, which she lost to Vaquer last month at "NXT" Vengeance Day.

Vaquer solidified herself as a double champion when she defeated Giulia in the main event of "NXT" Roadblock. Since then, "La Primera" has vowed to be a defending champion as well, with tonight putting that sentiment to the ultimate test.