WWE NXT Results 3/25 - Stephanie Vaquer Defends NXT Women's & Women's NA Titles, Heritage Cup On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 25, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Stephanie Vaquer has a long night ahead of her tonight, as she will be defending the Women's North American Championship against former titleholder Fallon Henley before she puts the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Jaida Parker. After Vaquer put out the call for her next NXT Women's Championship challenger during last week's edition of "NXT", Parker blindsided Jordynne Grace with an attack who looked to answer the call herself in order to take her place instead. Later that night, Henley demanded her rematch for the Women's North American Championship against Vaquer from Ava and while the "NXT" General Manager declined to give Henley her rematch seeing as she was already defending one title, Vaquer herself was all game.

Lexis King will be putting the NXT Heritage Cup on the line for the first time since retaining against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Joe Coffey at a pair of "NXT" Live Events on February 21 and 22 respectively as he defends against Je'Von Evans. Evans found himself in a tense staredown with Trick Williams in the closing moments of last week's show after Williams had defeated Eddy Thorpe in a "NXT" Underground Match, NXT Champion Oba Femi made his way down to the ring, and a major brawl had ensued between them and the people who were on the outside of the "NXT" Underground ring.