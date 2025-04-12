Lyra Valkyria & Bayley Win WWE SmackDown Gauntlet For WrestleMania Tag Title Match

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley went wire-to-wire in a women's tag team gauntlet during "WWE SmackDown," winning the bout for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The current Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, sat ringside for the bout that saw Valkyria and Bayley enter as the very first team. First they faced Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler of Pure Fusion Collective, seeing them off as Valkyria hooked a jackknife pin on Baszler.

Then they were met with Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, with Dupri taking both Valkyria and Bayley out with the worm into an elbow drop; she then attempted a Sharpshooter to Bayley, only to be rolled up for the elimination. Dissent was teased between Natalya and Dupri, with the former audibly complaining about her partner's use of the submission.

The next team was Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who were ultimately eliminated as Valkyria delivered Nightwing to Chance for the pinfall, and then Michin and B-Fab entered and were also next to be eliminated with a Bayley Rose Plant.

The last entrants, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green's "Secret Her-vice" agents, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, had an extended competitive run against Bayley and Valkyria. The battle went to the outside towards the end, with Valkyria sending Niven to the outside and attempting a powerbomb from the apron, helped along by a Bayley dropkick. Eventually, Bayley landed the Rose Plant to Fyre in the ring as Valkyria delivered a leg drop to secure the winning pinfall.

Bayley and Valkyria is a fresh team, with this being their first match together, and have secured a shot at their first gold together just days after Valkyria had already defended her Intercontinental title against Bayley during "WWE Raw."