Lyra Valkyria Takes Hard-Fought WWE Raw Match With Bayley, Retains Women's IC Title

Lyra Valkyria has bested a king in Dakota Kai and a pitbull in Ivy Nile, but on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," she faced her biggest challenge as she took on a Horsewoman in Bayley for her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria and Bayley locked up in "Raw's" opening match, and while both women proved their in-ring prestige, Valkyria walked out of the building, title still on her waist.

The two women began the match with a swift grappling sequence, both eager to dominate early in the match. Things became aggressive as Valkyria attempted a kick towards Bayley, only to be met with a knee to the face in response. Bayley failed to flip Valkyria into the turnbuckle, which allowed the champion to wear down her challenger with several unique grapples.

Both champion and challenger dug deep, escaping submissions and performing smooth counters. Bayley began to gain an advantage as Valkyria's back failed during a Nightwing attempt, and the champion was struck in the jaw with a running knee from Bayley moments later. Bayley continued her momentum with a climb to a top for a Superplex, and when Valkyria attempted to counter, "The Role Model" shifted and finally planted the champion into the turnbuckle. Minneapolis erupted into "this is awesome" chants as Bayley cinched in a full Boston Crab on the screaming Valkyria, but things unraveled for Bayley as Valkyria grabbed onto Bayley's leg. Valkyria wriggled her way out of Bayley's subsequent Roseplant attempt and shifted her weight to land a Jackknife cover for the win.

After the match, Valkyria attempted to offer her congratulations to Bayley, but Bayley rejected her advances. "The Role Model" attempted to leave the ring, before a change of heart led to her re-entering to embrace Valkyria. Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship reign currently clocks in at 85 days and counting.