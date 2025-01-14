Lyra Valkyria Becomes Inaugural Women's WWE Intercontinental Champion On Raw

Lyra Valkyria overcame Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion during "WWE Raw." The pair were meeting in the ring for just the second time in their careers, the first time also coming in a tournament setting in the opening round of 2024's Queen of the Ring, but this time it was for the opportunity to win a first main roster singles title in the final to crown the first Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Valkyria had overcome Iyo Sky in the semi-finals after qualifying with a triple threat against Natalya and Alba Fyre, while Kai was coming into the final with wins over Zoey Stark and both Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance, and for a while in the bout it looked as though she would break her singles title duck. Kai landed the Go To Kick on Valkyria, only for her to roll out of the ring before Kai could make the cover, bringing her back in the ring for a second Go To Kick; she then went for the running boot to finish things, but Valkyria had it scouted. Valkyria drove a tied-up Kai back-first to the canvas, hoisting her back up for the Night Wing for the win. Becoming the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria has won her first main roster and second overall title in WWE, having previously held the NXT Women's Championship until April last year.