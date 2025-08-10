NXT Star Ashante Thee Adonis Announces Departure From WWE

"WWE NXT" star Ashante "Thee" Adonis (real name Tehuti Miles) has confirmed his departure from WWE. The 32-year-old shared the news over on X with a farewell statement.

"After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter," Adonis wrote. "I'm filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I've had the chance to work with. I'm truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I'm the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back.

"This is a brand new beginning," he continued. "I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and I'm just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can't shine without darkness."

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Adonis' exit is the result of a contract expiration. Adonis initially signed to WWE in August 2020, with his entrance into Hit Row coming the following year. In November 2021, the entire Hit Row faction was released from WWE, with Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab later being brought back to WWE in August 2022. Following Dolla's second departure in 2023, Adonis began teaming with Cedric Alexander, whom he also returned to the "NXT" brand with.

Adonis' final notable storyline was a romantic one alongside Karmen Petrovic, whom he tried to help capture her first piece of singles championship gold in WWE. After Petrovic failed to do so, however, she greeted him with a roundhouse kick to the face. Adonis last wrestled on the June 24 episode of "NXT" in a losing effort to Ricky Saints.