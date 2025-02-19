Karmen Petrovic Earns Title Shot For WWE NXT NA Women's Title To Former Champ's Chagrin

At "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to claim the NXT Women's North American Championship. Three days later, she now has her first challenger in sight.

Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, and Kelani Jordan battled in tonight's "NXT" opening match, with a future Women's North American Championship title shot on the line. At one point, Parker appeared to be closing in on victory by nailing Jordan with a corner springboard seated senton. When she turned away to gloat, however, Ashante "Thee" Adonis rolled Petrovic back into the ring, allowing her to gain the pinfall on Jordan. The action didn't stop there, though.

Following Petrovic's win, the personal animosity between Jordan and Parker continued with a ringside brawl. Meanwhile, the trio of Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne launched a post-match attack on Petrovic and Adonis, with Jayne slamming a chair into the spine of the latter. When Fatal Influence then mocked Petrovic, Vaquer and NXT Women's Champion Giulia made their way down to the ring, only to suffer the same fate. Seeing this, WWE's newest female signee Jordynne Grace charged down to help Giulia and Vaquer fend off the trio, after which she issued a challenge for a three-on-three fight.

As of now, there is no word on when Petrovic will challenge Vaquer for the NXT Women's North American Championship. Nevertheless, it will mark her first televised "NXT" title match. Last year, she fell to Jordynne Grace in a match for the TNA Knockouts Championship on "TNA iMPACT."