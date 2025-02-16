Stephanie Vaquer Claims Women's North American Title In WWE NXT Vengeance Day Opener

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to become the NXT Women's North American Champion at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day. Vaquer earned her shot at the title at New Year's Evil and has since been feuding with The Fatal Influence, picking up a win over Jacy Jayne this past week to sustain her momentum.

The bout opened the event on Saturday and saw Vaquer forced to overcome all of Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Jayne, on her way to the title; Jayne landed a kick to the challenger on the outside while Nyx distracted the referee, allowing for Henley to land a lariat and two forearms for the near-fall.

Vaquer fought back into the affair to land a 619 and cross-body to suplex combo, sandwiching Henley's head between her knees and slamming her face repeatedly against the mat. A sustained period of dominance from the challenger was only broken up once again with the interference of Jayne, sucker punching her from the outside of the ring for a close pinfall from the champion – much to the chagrin of Jayne, who thought the match was won.

Vaquer sent Henley to the outside, delivering a top-rope plancha to take out all three of them. Back inside the ring she hit a package back-breaker to set up for a tornillo to secure the final pinfall, winning the title to become the third-ever holder in its history. With her win, Vaquer has picked up her maiden title reign in WWE after making the move last year from CMLL and NJPW; she is the first South American-born champion in WWE history.