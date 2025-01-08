Stephanie Vaquer Wins Shot At WWE NXT Women's NA Title

While one championship gained a new holder tonight, another has gained a new challenger — that being Stephanie Vaquer.

Vaquer along with Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Cora Jade competed in a fatal-four-way on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," with the winner earning a future shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship. Jade was also seen in the preceding match, attempting to help Roxanne Perez retain the NXT Women's Championship. Her outside efforts there, however, got her ejected.

In the closing moments of the number one contenders bout, Jade evaded a 450 Splash from Jordan by rolling out of the ring. This in turn caused Jordan to crash into the mat beneath her then fall straight into the path of a spinning backfist from Vice. Before Vice could do more damage to Jordan, though, Vaquer dumped her through the ropes and laid out Jordan with a package backbreaker for the win.

Looking ahead, Vaquer will now challenge Fallon Henley for the NXT Women's North American Championship at a time and date still to be announced. Henley herself was also in action tonight as she, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx took a loss to Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley in six-woman tag action.

In her reign as champion, Henley has earned two successful televised title defenses thus far. The first came over Jordan, while the second came against Paxley on the November 26 episode of "NXT." Her upcoming match with Vaquer will mark the first televised singles match between the two.

Update: After pinning Henley in their six-woman tag match, Shotzi asserted that she was the real number one contender for the NXT Women's North American Championship. "NXT" General Manager Ava then confirmed that Shotzi and Vaquer will face off next week, with the victor moving forward to challenge Henley for her title.

