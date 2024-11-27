Fallon Henley Retains WWE NXT Women's NA Title, Gigi Dolin Returns

Last week, WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley laid out an open challenge for any woman in the locker room to step up and face her for her title. Unsurprisingly, this motion sparked the arrival of multiple potential challengers, including Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Nikkita Lyons, and Adriana Rizzo. It was Tatum Paxley, however, who avoided the ensuing brawl and secured her title shot by attacking Henley from behind.

Fast forward to this week's episode of "WWE NXT," Paxley rocked Henley with a 450 Splash toward the end of their title match. Ever the resilient competitor, Henley kicked out. Moments later, Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne attempted to clock Paxley as the referee wasn't looking, much like she recently did to Kelani Jordan. In this case, though, Paxley saw it coming, and instead knocked Jayne to the ground with a dropkick. Paxley then attempted her Psycho Trap finisher, only to have Henley evade it and nail her with a Famouser for the win.

Post-match, Henley, Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx began striking Paxley in a three-on-one beatdown. This prompted the "NXT" television return of Gigi Dolin, who had previously been sidelined with a knee injury. Together, Dolin and Paxley fended off Jayne and Henley, while Nyx retreated to the outside.

Dolin's resurgence was teased earlier in the evening when Jayne snatched one of Paxley's orange-haired dolls and threw it to the ground. Paxley didn't too bothered by the move, as she subsequently warned that "your past will haunt you," seemingly alluding to when Jayne shockingly turned on Dolin last year.