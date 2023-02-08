Bayley's Attempt To Mend Toxic Attraction Ends In Disaster

Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" marked the end of Toxic Attraction.

"Raw" star Bayley brought her "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show segment to "NXT" with guests Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Near the end of the segment, it appeared that the two mended their friendship until Jayne hit Dolin with a superkick, threw her into the set's door, and kicked her in the head. Their partnership was near the brink after they failed to dethrone "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a three-way title match last Saturday at "NXT" Vengeance Day.

Jayne took to social media to comment on her actions, tweeting, "What an AMAZING feeling it was to finally drop the dead weight."

Dolin and Jayne had been a team since 2021 and were in a stable with former WWE star Mandy Rose. Dolin and Jayne are two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. They first became the champions at Halloween Havoc 2021, after defeating then-champions IYO Sky and Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell and former WWE star Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat Tag Team Scareway to Hell Ladder match. They held the titles until "NXT" Stand & Deliver 2022. Their second reign only lasted from April 5, 2022, until July 5, 2022.

Bayley's "NXT" appearance Tuesday night was her first on the show since June 17, 2020, when she and former WWE star Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Shotzi and Tegan Nox.

