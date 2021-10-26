Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– The 2021 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opens up with horror icon Chucky narrating a video package to hype tonight’s matches. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to Halloween Havoc at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel as Vic hypes the show. We go right to the ring.

Scareway to Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and we see the ladders around the venue. Out first are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions – Zoey Stark, then Io Shirai. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are already in the ring, as are Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We cut to Chucky for a quick intro of his own.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Io and Zoey are left standing tall as the others are sent to the floor. Shirai brings a ladder from under the ring as Stark keeps the ring empty. Stark turns around to Dolin trying for a dropkick. Jayne joins her and they send Stark to the floor. Shirai is also shut down. Pirotta goes under the ring for ladders as Indi runs in and gets beat down by Toxic Attraction. Persia slides a ladder in as Indi goes at it with Toxic Attraction. Persia joins them and they take over.

Pirotta and Hartwell try to go for the titles but Shirai and Stark fly in, taking them down. Shirai and Stark climb the ladder but Jayne tips them over. Shirai hits hard on the ropes and Stark lands on the mat. Jayne kicks Stark back down. Dolin and Stark go at it with Dolin getting some shots in. Pirotta and Hartwell double team Shirai and slam her face-first into the announce table. They try for a double suplex onto a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table, but Shirai counters and turns it into a double DDT on the floor for a pop.

Shirai returns to the ring and cleans house. Shirai climbs for the titles but Indi meets her on top of the ladder, then knocks her off. Zoey runs up and fights with Indi under the title. Zoey rocks Indi with right hands while trying to grab the titles. Persia stands a taller ladder next to them. Dolin sends Persia tot he floor and climbs up but Indi meets her on the other side of the ladder. Dolin gets close to the titles but Stark stops her. Dolin gets sent to the mat for a hard landing. Indi and Stark fight up high until Shirai climbs up and helps with Indi. There’s a big spot where Persia tips over a ladder, knocking everyone out of the ring and to the floor except Persia and Stark as they go at it in the corner now.