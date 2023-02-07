WWE NXT Live Coverage (02/07) - We Hear From Carmelo Hayes, Sol Ruca Vs. Zoey Stark, Bayley Hosts Toxic Attraction On Ding Dong, Hello
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on February 7, 2023!
Bayley will be bringing back her "Ding Dong, Hello" talk show tonight as she will be hosting Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Dolin and Jayne faced Roxanne Perez this past Saturday at "Vengeance Day" in a Triple Threat Match for the "NXT" Women's Championship, but ultimately both fell short. Cracks in the relationship between the Toxic Attraction teammates have began to form, and now the question remains: will they be able to keep their alliance going strong?
Carmelo Hayes seems to have some things on his mind that he wants to share with the "NXT Universe". Melo defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match on Saturday, and made it known later that night he was coming for the "NXT" Championship after staring down Bron Breakker following his Steel Cage Match with Grayson Waller.
Elektra Lopez has been trying to show Valentina Feroz that her scheming ways earn her wins over the past few weeks. However, Feroz has refused to listen to her and has remained adamant that cheating is never the right thing to do (despite the fact she has struggled to pick up wins). As Feroz goes head-to-head with the dominant Lyra Valkyria tonight, Lopez will surely want to keep a close eye on things.
Elsewhere, Sol Ruca will collide with Zoey Stark in what promises to be a hard-hitting bout. The pair previously squared off on the November 22, 2022 edition of "NXT", and while Stark may have come out on top, Ruca has grown immensely since then.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down at "Vengeance Day". Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams head to the ring.
We Hear From Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
Williams says "Vengeance Day" will go down as the day Melo changed Apollo Crews from a vision seer into Stevie Wonder. Melo then gloats about his win, then says the "NXT" Universe knows he is everything he says he is. He says history doesn't lie and says he did what he said he would. He says there is still one man who needs to get put on a t-shirt. He says only one event can hold them both, but before he can finish his sentence, JD McDonagh's music hits and he cuts him off.
McDonagh says his ears must be deceiving him and says it sounds like he was about to challenge for the "NXT" Championship. He says Melo comes from an entitled generation, and while he loves calling himself "The A Champ", he isn't ready to be the face of "NXT". Melo says he thought he beat everyone, but it seems as if he left a survivor. McDonagh cuts him off and says while he counts merchandise sales, he counts body parts. He tells Melo he should call the hospital in advance because that's where he's going to send him. Melo then challenges McDonagh to a match, and McDonagh accepts.
We then head backstage to Fallon Henley and Kiana James. Henley says she saw James cheat in a replay, and says they're going to give Kayden Carter and Katana Chance a rematch. Henley then asks James if she's going to tell Jensen who she was talking to last week, and James says it was no one. The two then enter a room, where members of the "NXT" roster are waiting inside to surprise them with a surprise party.
Back at ringside, Sol Ruca heads down, followed by Zoey Stark.
Back from the break, we head to a video of Grayson Waller getting in Shawn Michaels' face during the "Vengeance Day" media call. Joseph announces that due to his actions, Waller has been suspended for the week.
Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca
The bell rings and the two lock up. Ruca delivers an arm drag, then follows it up with a shoulder tackle and a facebuster. She clotheslines Stark to the outside, then follows her out there and hits a kick. Stark delivers a forearm, then whips her into the corner and hits a sliding lariat. She sends Ruca's head bouncing off her knee, then hits a clothesline and a few right hands. Ruca delivers a clothesline of her own, then follows it up with a dropkick and a splash in the corner. Stark delivers a superkick before Ruca looks for a splash off the top rope. Stark gets her knees up, then delivers the Belly-to-Back GTS for the win.
Winner: Zoey Stark
After the match, Stark continues to beat down Ruca. She whips her into the corner, but Ruca manages to land on the middle turnbuckle and plants her with the Sol Snatcher.
Back from the break, we head to Fallon Henley and Kiana James' title celebration. James thanks Jensen for throwing the party, and Henley asks her if there's something she wants to tell him. James says she already thanked him and brushes her. A rough looking Pretty Deadly appears, and one of the party-goers asks what happened to them. Pretty Deadly says it's because they lost the "NXT" Tag Team Championships, then take note of Chase U and say they're the reason they failed to regain them. Andre Chase doesn't take too kindly to this, and says he would be happy to kick their asses later tonight.
Back at ringside, Dabba-Kato heads to the ring. Dante Chen is already waiting inside.
Dabba-Kato vs. Dante Chen
The bell rings and Dabba-Kato pushes Chen to the mat. He delivers an overhand chop, then sends him crashing into the mat and follows it up with a headbutt. Chen fires off a series of right hands and chops, but Dabba-Kato pushes him off him. Chen delivers a big boot, but Dabba-Kato pushes him down to the mat and delivers a sit-out chokeslam for the win.
Winner: Dabba-Kato
After the match, Kelly Kincaid asks Dabba-Kato attacked Crews at "Vengeance Day". Dabba-Kato says Crews knows what he did and he will kick his ass.
We then head to a video of Diamond Mine. Ivy Nile is being checked on by a medical official after being knocked to the floor off the apron accidentally last week. The Creed Brothers agree that they need to get Indus Sher back for causing the injury before the medical official clears Nile. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre walk in, and Dawn asks Paxley why she was outside when Nikkita Lyons was attacked a couple weeks ago. Paxley says she didn't attack Lyons, and says she was only out there because she needed some fresh air. Dawn says an innocent person wouldn't say that and the pair walk off.
Back at ringside, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre head to the ring. Tatum Paxley follows.