WWE NXT Live Coverage (02/07) - We Hear From Carmelo Hayes, Sol Ruca Vs. Zoey Stark, Bayley Hosts Toxic Attraction On Ding Dong, Hello

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on February 7, 2023!

Bayley will be bringing back her "Ding Dong, Hello" talk show tonight as she will be hosting Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Dolin and Jayne faced Roxanne Perez this past Saturday at "Vengeance Day" in a Triple Threat Match for the "NXT" Women's Championship, but ultimately both fell short. Cracks in the relationship between the Toxic Attraction teammates have began to form, and now the question remains: will they be able to keep their alliance going strong?

Carmelo Hayes seems to have some things on his mind that he wants to share with the "NXT Universe". Melo defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match on Saturday, and made it known later that night he was coming for the "NXT" Championship after staring down Bron Breakker following his Steel Cage Match with Grayson Waller.

Elektra Lopez has been trying to show Valentina Feroz that her scheming ways earn her wins over the past few weeks. However, Feroz has refused to listen to her and has remained adamant that cheating is never the right thing to do (despite the fact she has struggled to pick up wins). As Feroz goes head-to-head with the dominant Lyra Valkyria tonight, Lopez will surely want to keep a close eye on things.

Elsewhere, Sol Ruca will collide with Zoey Stark in what promises to be a hard-hitting bout. The pair previously squared off on the November 22, 2022 edition of "NXT", and while Stark may have come out on top, Ruca has grown immensely since then.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down at "Vengeance Day". Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams head to the ring.