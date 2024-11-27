WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/26 - North American And Women's North American Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 26, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Fallon Henley will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line in her second ever televised defense since becoming the titleholder at "NXT" Halloween Havoc as she defends against Tatum Paxley. Henley issued an Open Challenge to anyone backstage during last week's edition of "NXT", and while several women looked to answer including Lash Legend and Nikkita Lyones, Paxley was the first to slide into the ring when she blindsided Henley from behind after a physical altercation ensued.

Another title will be up for grabs tonight, as Shawn Spears challenges Tony D'Angelo of The Family for the North American Championship. D'Angelo quickly defeated Spears' ally Brooks Jensen last week in non title action, but was blindsided by him following the match thanks to a distraction from Spears. This led to D'Angelo asking "NXT" General Manager for tonight's match, which she granted to him.

Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Sol Ruca have all qualified for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline over the course of the last couple weeks. Tonight, they will find out the fourth competitor who will be joining them as Giulia goes one-on-one with Kelani Jordan in a qualifier match. The former Women's North American Champion specifically requested to face "The Beautiful Madness" last week from Mr. Stone and Stevie Turner after seeing a video from her and saying that she wanted to prove herself by beating the best.

As the vast majority of the tag team division look to receive a shot at his and Nathan Frazer's NXT Tag Team Championship, Axiom will have to temporarily refocus his sights tonight as he takes on Ethan Page in a qualifier match for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at the December 7 Premium Live Event. Not only have Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee already secured their spots in the match, but Frazer did as well last week after defeating Eddy Thorpe despite a massive brawl breaking out between several tag teams at ringside during the match that continued afterwards and later backstage.