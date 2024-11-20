WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/19 - Andre Chase Faces Ridge Holland, Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 19, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Trick Williams will find out who his challenger for the NXT Championship is at "NXT" Deadline tonight when Andre Chase goes one-on-one with Ridge Holland in a Number One Contenders Match. However, it won't be any ordinary Number One Contenders Match, as Chase U will have to break up if Chase comes up short. Not only does Holland currently hold a victory over Chase in an Ambulance Match during "NXT" Halloween Havoc last month, but the two came face-to-face during last week's edition of "NXT" in a tense verbal confrontation that turned physical.

The next entrants into the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges at Deadline will be determined tonight. Stephanie Vaquer will be colliding with Jaida Parker and Zaria goes head-to-head with Wren Sinclair in a pair of qualifiers for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, while Eddy Thorpe squares off with one half of the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer in a qualifier for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Sol Ruca, Wes Lee, and Je'Von Evans secured the first slots in the December 7 Premium Live Event matches when they defeated Cora Jade, Cedric Alexander, and Lexis King respectively last week.

Additionally, after retaining the Women's North American Championship against Kelani Jordan last week, Fallon Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx will be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. North American Champion Tony D'Angelo will also be facing Brooks Jensen in a non-title match following a verbal altercation with Jensen's ally Shawn Spears last week, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis will be joining forces with Karmen Petrovic to take on Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

