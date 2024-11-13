Fallon Henley Retains WWE NXT NA Women's Title With Help From Friends

Coming off her win at "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc, newly-crowned NXT North American Women's Champion Fallon Henley faced the first test of her reign in the form of the former champ herself, Kelani Jordan. This title rematch took place in the main event of this week's "NXT," with Henley expectantly having her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx at ringside.

In nailing Henley with a split-legged moonsault, Jordan appeared to be inching close to a victory toward the end. Unfortunately for her, Jayne placed Henley's foot on the bottom rope, causing the referee to break her subsequent pinfall attempt. Seeing Jayne's sabotage, Jordan sent her flying to the floor with a dropkick before leveling Nyx with a superkick on another side of the ring. Jordan's momentum continued with a roll-up on Henley. Upon Henley's kickout, however, Jordan met a big right hand from Jayne, paving the way for Henley to follow up with a Famouser for the win.

With this win, Henley marks the first successful singles title defense of her WWE career. Last year, she held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Kiana James for 56 days before losing them to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Those titles have since been retired, as they later merged with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. By next week, Henley will surpass 20 days as NXT Women's North American Champion.

For Jordan, a loss to Henley will likely signal the end of their feud, meaning she may soon find herself in a legitimate non-title program for the first time in months.