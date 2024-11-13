WWE NXT Live Coverage 11/12 - Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers, Women's North American Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 12, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Fallon Henley will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time since becoming titleholder at "NXT" Halloween Havoc as she defends against Kelani Jordan. Not only did Henley dethrone Jordan at the aforementioned Premium Live Event in a Gauntlet Match that included her Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, but the two met each other in the ring last week when Jordan, Jordynne Grace, Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fatal Influence, Cora Jade, and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a Ten Woman Tag Team match during last week's edition of "NXT".

The first two entrants into the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges at "NXT" Deadline on December 7 will be determined tonight following the announcement of the return of the matches and Premium Live Event last week, as Wes Lee collides with Cedric Alexander while Sol Ruca squares off with Cora Jade in a pair of qualifier matches. Last year's Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges were won by reigning NXT Champion Trick Williams and Blair Davenport respectively.

Speaking of Williams, he will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Williams joined forces with Bubba Ray Dudley in a losing effort to longtime rival Ethan Page and Ridge Holland last week, and the pair sent Page crashing through a table after the conclusion of the match thanks to some aid from D-Von Dudley.

Additionally, Adriana Rizzo of The Family looks to seek some retribution against Nikkita Lyons for blindsiding her with an attack a few weeks ago as the two go one-on-one with each other.