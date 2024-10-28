Fallon Henley Wins Women's NA Title, Gets F-5'ed By Zaria At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Fallon Henley captured the NXT North American Women's Championship from Kelani Jordan during "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc. Jordan fought valiantly in the gauntlet match — a stipulation chosen by Henley's stable, Fatal Influence, prior to the show after spinning the wheel and landing on "Spinner's Choice" on Tuesday — and pinned first Jazymn Nyx and then Jacy Jayne, but the numbers game proved to be too much for her in the end, and Henley stole the first singles title of her career. Afterward, the new champion sought to make a statement in a post-match promo, but found herself interrupted by Zaria – appearing for the second time that evening – who wiped out all three of Fatal Influence and delivered an F5 to Henley.

Advertisement

The defending champion got through Nyx and Jayne for their attempts at wresting the title, but they returned at crucial moments during the third stage against Henley. Nyx made her presence known on the apron as Jordan had her opponent down for the three count, further distracting her at the expense of a right forearm to send her to the floor. Jordan sought to finish the match once more as she headed to the top rope, Jayne appeared on the apron and attempted to grab her, getting kicked off but providing the opening for Henley to get her knees up on the splash and win the match. This is Henley's second only title win in "NXT" since her tag reign alongside Kiana James last year, and sees Jordan's reign as the inaugural North American Women's Champion end after 144 days.

Advertisement