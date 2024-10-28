Stephanie Vaquer Pins Roxanne Perez At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria Appears Again

In a long-awaited showdown that has been teased since their respective debuts, "WWE NXT" newcomers Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer knocked off NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade when Vaquer scored a pinfall over Perez after a Phoenix Splash at Halloween Havoc. While all four combatants are now at the forefront of the "NXT" Women's Division, they aren't alone by a longshot, and they were all reminded of as much following the match when Zaria mysteriously appeared from high above in the arena, staring down one and all.

Advertisement

As for the match, which was Jade's first since tearing her ACL at a live event against then-NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria in January, it was a showcase of the top tier talent of which the division can boast. Chain wrestling between Perez and Vaquer, several tandem efforts from both sides, and a heightened level of viciousness, including a series of headbutts in stereo at one point, from the winning side were among the highlights.

Ultimately, with Jade holding Giulia in an Electric Chair setup and Perez atop the ropes, Giulia was able to smash her two opponents together before tagging in Vaquer, and neutralize Perez with a superplex, allowing Vaquer to come off the top rope with her signature splash to earn the win. As they celebrated, out went the lights, and the same vignette that accompanied Zaria's recent debut on "NXT" television was aired, with the former Delta ominously posing and staring down from the upper level of The Giant Center.

Advertisement