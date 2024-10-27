WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Live Coverage 10/27 - Devil's Playground NXT Title Match, Vaquer & Giulia Vs. Perez & Jade

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 27, 2024, coming to you live from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Trick Williams will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time since regaining it as he defends against Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground Match. Since Williams dethroned him to enter his second reign as titleholder on the October 1 edition of "NXT", Page has made it clear that he wants to win back the title and won a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match against Wes Lee and Je'Von Evans to secure his spot in tonight's match on October 15.

After emerging victorious over Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia look to emerge victorious once again tonight as they go head-to-head with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The four women have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the last few weeks in a series of physical altercations and messages they've sent to one another.

Speaking of Fatal Influence, Kelani Jordan looks to put her issues to rest with Jayne, Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx for good tonight as she defends her Women's North American Championship against all three members of the group in a Gauntlet Match. Not only was it revealed on the Countdown to "NXT" Halloween Havoc pre-show that Henley had chosen the Gauntlet Match after the wheel landed on Spinner's Choice on Tuesday night, but Jordan and Fatal Influence have come face-to-face with one another over the course of the past few weeks in a handful of verbal and physical encounters.

Oba Femi looks to recapture the North American Championship tonight as he challenges titleholder Tony D'Angelo of The Family. However, unlike the last time they met in the ring for the title on the October 8 edition of "NXT" in which D'Angelo ended Femi's 270+ day reign, this time, it will be in a Tables, Ladders and Scares match. The issues between Femi and D'Angelo have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, culminating this past Tuesday when Femi blindsided D'Angelo and his stablemates Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino after defeating the latter in a match and leaving the three of them laid out.

Andre Chase will be returning to action for the first time since "NXT" No Mercy on September 1 as he collides with Ridge Holland in an Ambulance Match. At the Premium Live Event, Holland turned his back on Chase after they lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to current titleholders Nathan Frazer and Axiom and later sidelined his fellow Chase U stablemate Duke Hudson.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Oba Femi makes his way out to the ring. Tony D'Angelo follows.