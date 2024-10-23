Zaria Debuts On WWE NXT

For weeks, "WWE NXT" has teased the arrival of a mysterious red-headed woman, which the wrestling world later recognized as former Riot City Wrestling Grand Champion Delta Brady (also known as DELTA). Tonight, Brady finally made her presence felt through a dramatic, though brief, debut on "NXT," under the new name of Zaria.

In the episode's closing moments, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne in tag team competition. Despite their defeat, Henley, Jayne, as well as Jazmyn Nyx quickly turned their attention to the giant wheel on the stage that determined which stipulation the upcoming NXT Women's North American Championship match would be paired with. When Jayne spun, the arrow landed on "spinner's choice." Before the trio known as Fatal Influence could react, the lights in WWE Performance Center flicked off and on, revealing a fully-geared Zaria standing in the brightly lit entranceway of the stage.

Trained by Chris Basso and Matt Basso, the Adelaide, Australia native notably attended a tryout in the city of Perth during the week of WWE's 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event. Zaria reportedly impressed WWE officials so much there that they subsequently offered her a contract, which she later signed. From there, Zaria completed her remaining independent wrestling dates, with her final one taking form against her brother, Dean Brady, at RCW's Heavy Is The Crown event.

With her arrival to "NXT," Zaria joins the likes of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer as some of the latest, and international, signings for the company. As of now, Zaria's creative direction is unclear, but with a former nickname like the "Adelaide Powerhouse," she is expected to be a dominant force.