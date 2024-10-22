WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/22 - Damage CTRL Take On Meta-Four, Fatal Influence Face Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on, October 22, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will be making their return to "NXT" tonight as they collide with Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Legend and Jackson ensured that Sane and SKY wouldn't defeat WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez during last night's edition of "WWE Raw" when they interfered and cost both teams the match.

Advertisement

As they prepare to square off with Cora Jade and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia look to gain some momentum heading into the match as they go head-to-head with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. Vaquer defeated Wren Sinclair during last week's edition of "NXT" while Giulia unsuccessfully challenged Perez for her title on the October 1 episode of "NXT".

Luca Crusifino will be returning to televised action for the first time since he and the rest of The Family defeated No Quarter Catch Crew in a Mixed Eight Person Tag Team Match on the August 27 episode of "NXT" as he takes on Oba Femi. Femi will be challenging Tony D'Angelo for the North American Championship on October 27 after "The Don" dethroned him as titleholder on the October 8 edition of "NXT".

Advertisement

Additionally, Jaida Parker will be competing in her first match since she and Lola Vice came up short to the aforementioned Jayne and Henley on the October 1 edition of "NXT" as she goes one-on-one with Tatum Paxley. NXT Champion Trick Williams and Ethan Page are also both set to appear on tonight's show as they prepare to face each other in a Devil's Playground Match in Hershey, Pennsylvania with Williams' title on the line.