WWE Reportedly Signed Another International Talent

WWE is seemingly not done when it comes to splashing the cash on new talent as another international star looks to be on their way to the United States to begin a new chapter in their career.

It had been reported on July 20 by Fightful Select that Australian star Delta Brady, who had attended a try-out while the company was in her home country for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February, was on her way to WWE once she had fulfilled her remaining obligations on the Australian independent scene. That now seems to be the case as Corey Brennan of Fightful Select was able to confirm the story originally reported by Wrestling Inc.'s own Ella Jay that Brady was on her way to WWE as she had agreed to sign a contract after being offered one after her tryout.

Sources claim that while there is no official start date at the WWE Performance Center in place yet, Brady is expected to be moving to the United States within the next few weeks and will begin life on "WWE NXT" once she has officially moved over. Brady will join the likes of former STARDOM and current Marigold star Giulia, and former NJPW STRONG and CMLL Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer as the latest international members of the "NXT" roster after they had both agreed to join WWE in recent months.

Brady has been a staple of the Australian independent scene since her debut in 2020, making both Riot City Wrestling and Melbourne City Wrestling her preferred home promotions. She has won the Women's Championships in both RCW and MCW in recent years, while also holding the FWA Tag Team Championships with her older brother Dean Brady as part of Brady LTD. for 16 months in 2022 and 2023.

