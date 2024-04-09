Backstage Update On Giulia's WWE Status

Former STARDOM performer Giulia has been the talk of the wrestling world over the past few days following her recent appearance at "WWE NXT's" Stand and Deliver on April 6. She sat next to former STARDOM owner Rossy Ogawa, as well as William Regal, in the crowd as the fans in Philadelphia gave her a huge reception. Giulia had been spotted in Philadelphia the day before, and many fans are excited to see what the future holds for her after she posted a picture of herself shaking hands with Triple H on X (formerly Twitter).

[https://twitter.com/giulia0221g/status/1776668661018931213]

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, her future will officially lie with WWE as she has formally agreed to join the company when she fulfills her remaining commitments. It has long been rumored that she will be part of Ogawa's new promotion when that begins operating, but travelling to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as she is set to become a member of the "NXT" roster. However, Brennan also said that she could potentially start her tenure with the company at any moment as she is reportedly still in the United States, while Ogawa has traveled back to Japan. Her appearance alongside Regal and Ogawa went down well with her too, as she was rushed to her seat under a cloak, and the reception she got apparently overwhelmed her.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also reported that Giulia didn't seek out an agent after her contract with STARDOM expired, and that both Ogawa and Regal reportedly played a big part in her signing for the company.