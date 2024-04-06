Former World Of Stardom Champion Giulia Appears Ringside At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Former World of Stardom Champion Giulia had a cameo during "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, in the style of incoming free agents from "Takeovers" past. Ahead of the "NXT" Women's Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez — but after "NXT" GM Ava announced the creation of a brand-new "NXT" Women's North American title — Giulia was shown standing in attendance alongside William Regal and Rossy Ogawa, lending credence to the belief that she is expected to sign with WWE reporting to the "NXT" brand after a brief stint with Ogawa's own promotion.

Giulia is one of the world's most revered women's wrestlers after enjoying a dominant run in Japan. With Stardom, she won the Artist of Stardom (trios), Goddess of Stardom (tag team), Wonder of Stardom (secondary singles) and World of Stardom Championships, as well as earning victories in the Cinderella Tournament in 2020 and the 5-Star Grand Prix round-robin tournament in 2022. She also held the NJPW Strong Women's Openweight Championship up until last month. Giulia has been reportedly expected to sign with WWE for months now leading up to her Stardom departure, and it's been further reported that she is expected to report to the Performance Center after she wraps up her prior commitments.

