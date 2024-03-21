Current STARDOM Champion Reportedly Leaving, Expected To Join Rossy Ogawa's Promotion

Four more names are reportedly due to join Giulia in leaving STARDOM, as fired company founder Rossy Ogawa is expected to launch his own promotion. It was reported in February that Giulia was headed for the exit after continuous speculation she could be WWE-bound, and Tokyo Sports reported earlier today that she will be joined by Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai, and Yuzuki at the end of March.

Hayashishita currently reigns as a three-time Goddess of STARDOM Champion alongside Saya Kamitani, previously holding the World of STARDOM Title as well as challenging Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women's Championship last year. But Tokyo Sports reports she has been speaking of a fresh environment, and wanting to start from scratch.

Meanwhile, Ogawa is expected to launch his own promotion soon following his own departure in February. He was accused of talent poaching in a statement confirming his departure. While Giulia is widely expected to join WWE upon her exit, it was noted that Hayashishita isn't really interested in leaving Japan, and would rather perpetuate growth in her home country. Furthermore, she is believed to hold a strong sense of duty towards Ogawa, fueling the belief she will join her former mentor in his new venture. MIRAI is also a current titeholder in STARDOM, reigning as Artist of STARDOM Champion alongside Akari and Ami Sourei, and alongside Hayashishita, Mai Sakurai, and Yuzuki is expected to join Ogawa.