Backstage News On WWE Potentially Signing More International Women's Wrestling Stars

WWE has been on a recruiting spree that's seen a couple of international stars sign with the promotion in 2024. However, despite reportedly being interested in U.K. indie star Rhio, Fightful Select reports that she hasn't joined the promotion yet. That said, another star might be heading to WWE soon, as the outlet notes that sources close to Australia's Delta Brady believe that she's signed with the company after finishing her recent commitments.

The report states that Rhio previously visited the Performance Center and while no deal was offered at the time, she does appear to be on the company's radar. She also has a history with the promotion after featuring on an episode of "NXT UK" in 2019. Brady, meanwhile, attended a tryout when WWE visited Australia for this year's Elimination Chamber event.

While it remains to be seen if Rhio and Brady will join the promotion, fans can look forward to other international stars being added to the roster. British-Japanese sensation Giulia is joining WWE in the near future after reportedly signing a contract earlier this year. However, WWE officials are reportedly happy to let her finish her commitments elsewhere before she debuts.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Vaquer has already signed with WWE after reportedly turning down AEW. The Mexican star has already shown up at live events, suggesting that she'll be on screens very soon. Furthermore, Vaquer has even teased joining a "WWE Raw" stable, indicating that she's keen to embark on her career with the promotion. Of course, only time will tell what the company's plans are for the former CMLL and NJPW star.