WWE Recruit Stephanie Vaquer Likes The Idea Of Joining Popular Raw Faction

It's been a whirlwind week for former CMLL Women's World Champion and New Japan Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. One moment, Vaquer was having what many felt was a career defining moment at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door against Mercedes Mone. The next, she was wrestling for WWE during their tour of Mexico this past weekend, having joined the promotion after shockingly departing CMLL earlier in the week.

Now with the next few years of her career secure, Vaquer is already thinking about her first move in WWE, which would see her joining a stable if she had her way. Responding to a story on X where Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio floated the idea of Vaquer joining the stable, the Chilean star responded by asking fans what they thought of the idea, stating that she liked the prospects of being the Judgment Day's newest member.

¿Ustedes que piensan? 😈 me agrada la idea https://t.co/vhq8GpolvB — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) July 16, 2024

Unfortunately for Vaquer, it'll likely be awhile before she crosses paths with Judgment Day. Reports coming out of Vaquer's signing with WWE expect that the former CMLL star will be starting out on the promotion's "NXT" brand, something reinforced by "NXT" head Shawn Michaels' enthusiastic response to Vaquer's signing, and reports that Vaquer had been backstage at Heatwave negotiating her deal.

It may be in Vaquer's best interest to wait anyway, as Judgment Day is currently facing plenty of drama thanks to Mysterio, who WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has been attempting to seduce him over the last few months, while also assisting fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in winning the WWE World Tag Team Titles. Things got even more complicated last week when Rhea Ripley returned, setting her sites on Morgan, and putting the stable in an awkward position.