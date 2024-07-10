AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Standout Stephanie Vaquer Is Leaving NJPW & CMLL

While she came up short against Mercedes Mone at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, Stephanie Vaquer was a huge winner that night, winning over the Long Island crowd with her impressive performance. Her work was so good that reports soon emerged that both AEW and WWE were interested in bringing Vaquer in on a long-term contract. Days later, that reality may be closer than ever.

Advertisement

In a press release, CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Vaquer would be departing the promotions effective immediately, citing personal reasons. As a result, Vaquer is being stripped of her CMLL Women's and CMLL Women's Tag Team Championships, and will not be competing at CMLL/NJPW FantasticaMania USA this weekend, where she was scheduled to defend the former title against Lluvia. The match will now be a three way to crown a new CMLL Women's Champion, with Lluvia wrestling Viva Van and AEW star Willow Nightingale.

Even with the personal reasons citation, many have already begun to speculate Vaquer's CMLL departure is proof she is heading towards either AEW or WWE. Fightful Select has confirmed that both AEW and WWE were in talks with Vaquer, and that some in AEW had expected her to sign with WWE. However, they were unable to confirm whether Vaquer had reached a deal with one company or the other at this time.

Advertisement

Born in San Antonio, Valparaiso, Chile, the 31-year-old Vaquer first began appearing for CMLL in 2019. Though she achieved some success in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Vaquer would officially break out in 2023, largely thanks to a highly acclaimed match with Mone at New Japan Resurgence in May, followed by winning the CMLL Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championships with Zeuxis in the fall.