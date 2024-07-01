Britt Baker Returns, Confronts Mercedes Mone After TBS Title Win At AEW Forbidden Door

Tonight at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné sought to reclaim the championship she has long claimed was "made for her" in a title-for-title match against NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. "The CEO" won the match to become a double champion, but after her victory, a returning Britt Baker (D.M.D.) drove the Long Island crowd to their feet in appreciation.

Advertisement

Vaquer proved tough competition for the TBS Champion. From diving to the outside onto Moné to driving "The CEO's" head into the mat several times, Vaquer was only able to be stopped when Moné countered Vaquer's top-rope dive with a dropkick. Vaquer and Moné went crossface-for-crossface, and nearly defended her title after a devastating Dragon Screw to Moné's knee. Moné attempted to land the Moné Maker several times, and despite Vaquer's best efforts, Moné not only landed her finisher, but transformed the devastating face-plant into a crossface to win via submission.

The Long Island crowd did not take kindly to the new Boston-based NJPW STRONG Women's and TBS Champion. However, a returning Baker assuaged their fears, as the Pennsylvania talent made her long-awaited return to stare down the new double champion. The segment ended with Moné's defiant stare as she held both titles up to beckon Baker, who turned and walked back down the tunnel.

Advertisement

Baker has been sidelined with a back injury since September 2023, after she took a loss to then-TBS Champion Kris Statlander. On a media call two days before Forbidden Door, Tony Khan named Baker as one of several AEW stars slated to return from injury, along with Kenny Omega, Jamie Hayter, and Adam Cole.