Tony Khan Provides New Update On Injured AEW Star Britt Baker Ahead Of Forbidden Door

AEW CEO Tony Khan has given an update on Britt Baker's injury status and expressed his excitement at the former AEW Women's World Champion's impending return.

Khan spoke to reporters ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, where he revealed that Baker is close to being cleared to wrestle and returning to the promotion.

"Really excited about Britt Baker being close to ready for a return to AEW. She's been out with an injury and was not clear to wrestle. I do expect that sometime soon she could return. So, I would absolutely love that," said Khan.

Baker hasn't wrestled since last September, with reports suggesting that she has been on the sidelines due to a back injury. The AEW President is eager to have some of his top stars return to the company from injury, with Baker being one of those he named.

"It's going to feel amazing when we've got great stars — Britt Baker is a great example — it will be great to have the Doctor back in AEW," Khan stated. "Certainly, for me, I know that Dr. Britt Baker and fans all over the world will be excited to see her return. I'm glad that she's going to be cleared to return very soon."

Khan also said in the media call that he hopes to have other top AEW stars like Jamie Hayter, Adam Cole, and Kenny Omega back in action soon. Baker's last match came on the September 16 edition of "AEW Collision," where she faced then AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.