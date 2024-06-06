Tony Khan Addresses Absence Of AEW Stars Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Tony Khan has provided updates on the statuses of former AEW Women's World Champions Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Both have been out of action since last year, with Hayter dropping her Women's Championship to Toni Storm in just over three minutes at Double or Nothing in May and Baker failing to capture the TBS Championship on "AEW Collision" in September. Storm has since lost and re-captured the title, becoming "Timeless" and breaking free of The Outcasts, but Khan says he's looking forward to working her predecessors back into the fold.

"Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she's been out injured for an extended period of time. I'm very eager to get Britt back here," he told Uproxx. "She's somebody that's been a part of AEW all along. And we'd love to have her back in the mix very soon... Jamie Hayter has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter's timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic."

It was reported in December that Baker had been experiencing back issues which had kept her sidelined. Though she would later blame fans for her leave of absence, wrestling just four times in 2023 altogether. Hayter went into her Double or Nothing title defense carrying a significant shoulder injury, losing in short and one-sided fashion before taking her own time off. That match itself was Hayter's first action for over a month, and specifically served for her to drop the title to Storm.

