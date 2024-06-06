Major Stipulation Added To Mercedes Mone's Forbidden Door Match

The wrestling world has been abuzz with excitement after NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vacquer had a tense stare-down with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite". Now, the stakes between Vacquer and Moné's inevitable collision have been increased — the match is now expected to be a title-for-title match.

Moné appeared via vignette on this week's episode of "Dynamite". After reminiscing about her incredibly successful run in NJPW, she took credit for Vacquer's rise to fame, and claimed that "[Vacquer] didn't even know how good [she] was" until their match at NJPW Resurgence 2023. Moné then referenced her infamous match with Nightingale, where she suffered a potentially career-ending ankle injury that resulted in the NJPW Strong Women's Championship slipping just past her fingers. Moné now seeks Vacquer's title, as she feels the title was "made for her".

As of writing, Vaquer has yet to respond to Moné's challenge. However, according to AEW's social media, Vacquer and Moné's match at Forbidden Door 2024 is now officially slated to be for both the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. The two women will clash in Long Island on June 30, 2024. Currently, Vaquer has held the NJPW Strong Women's Championship for 88 days, and Moné has held the TBS Championship for 11 days. Moné dethroned Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024, and has been undefeated since debuting in AEW at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" in March 2024.

