Mercedes Mone Wins TBS Title At AEW Double Or Nothing, Kris Statlander Turns Heel

Mercedes Mone marked her in-ring AEW debut with a victory over Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing. Both challenger and champion turned up for the rematch of their ill-fated clash last year over the NJPW Strong Women's Openweight Championship, during which Mone sustained a career-threatening ankle injury and Nightingale picked up the win — albeit with an asterisk. The bout was as physical as it was billed to be, with both targeting one another's leg joints in spiteful attacks, but it would take some shenanigans before finding its finish.

Following a Meteora to Willow Nigtingale on the outside, Mercedes Mone continued to shove Kris Statlander and goad her into leaping onto the apron to follow her. As Statlander and Stokely Hathaway wrestled with Aubrey Edwards, Nightingale delivered the Babe With The Powerbomb to score a clear visual pin on her challenger. But the referee was late to the count and Mone managed to kick out. It was then that "The CEO" mustered a comeback capped off with the Mone Maker to score the pinfall and take her revenge.

As Mone celebrated with her new title, Statlander helped Willow Nightingale to her feet as she was lambasted by Stokely Hathaway. Appearing to defend her friend, Stat pushed Hathaway to the ground. But it would transpire to be a ruse as Statlander laid Nightingale out on the ramp and aligned back with Hathaway to close out the segment.

