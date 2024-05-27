Conflicting Reports Emerge About When AEW's Mercedes Mone Was Cleared To Wrestle

Mercedes Mone is set to make her in-ring AEW debut as she challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. It will be the first time Mone steps in the ring since suffering an ankle injury wrestling Nightingale for the NJPW Strong Women's Openweight Championship. Ahead of her return to the ring, the New York Post interviewed Mone for a story in which the outlet states, contrary to what wrestling fans and media have heard, that Mone has been cleared to wrestle for the last six months.

"She was medically cleared to wrestle in December and believes she's in the best shape of her life for her AEW debut," the article reads. "Mone said AEW President Tony Khan delayed things to 'make sure that everything was lined up perfectly' for one of his three big free agent signings this year, along with Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada."

Following up on the Post's story, Fightful Select has reported that AEW sources reached out to say they would be surprised if Mone had been cleared at that time, and that it was clear she wouldn't wrestle until May. NJPW sources also reportedly said that had Mone been ready to return in December, attempts would have been made to book her for Wrestle Kingdom and Battle in the Valley.

Mone's injury came while she was still signed to Bushiroad, performing with Stardom and NJPW, and she was reportedly meant to be the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Openweight Champion after defeating Nightingale in a tournament final. However, Mone called an audible as a result of her injury, and Nightingale won the match.