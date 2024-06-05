AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 6/5 - AEW World Championship On The Line, MJF Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 5, 2024, coming to you live from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado!

MJF made his highly anticipated return from injury at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26 when he confronted his former tag team partner Adam Cole and announced that he had re-signed with AEW after months of speculation as to where he would land when his contract expired. Tonight, he will be making his first appearance on AEW programming since then.

Following his successful defense of the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing and his win over Killswitch last week on "Dynamite", Swerve Strickland looks to score another win tonight as he puts his title on the line against The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong. Strickland will surely be extra motivated to win tonight's match as he will be looking to gain some momentum heading into his AEW World Championship match against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30.

Wheeler Yuta will be returning to competition tonight for the first time in over five months as he joins forces with his Blackpool Combat Club teammates IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli to square off with Esfinge, Rugido, and CMLL stars Volador Jr. and Magnus. The reigning Ring of Honor Pure Champion has been sidelined with an injury and last competed at the "AEW Rampage" Homecoming special on January 12 in which he unsuccessfully challenged Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental, Ring of Honor World, and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships.

The Outcasts' Saraya will also be returning to action tonight as she goes one-on-one with Mariah May. Saraya and May previously met one another in the ring on the May 22 edition of "Dynamite", in which May and reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defeated Saraya and Harley Cameron.