AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 5/29 - Swerve Strickland Vs. Killswitch, Casino Gauntlet & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 29, 2024, coming to you live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California!

After successfully retaining the AEW World Championship over Christian Cage this past Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Swerve Strickland will be returning to action tonight as he goes one-on-one with another member of The Patriarchy, Killswitch. Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne tried to help Christian dethrone Strickland, but were ejected from ringside when the referee caught them doing so. While Nick later returned while the referee wasn't looking and landed a Wayne's World on Strickland to try to once again help Christian, Prince Nana chased him away from ringside.

Speaking of Strickland, he will find out who his next Number One Contender for the AEW World Championship is as several talents compete in a AEW World Championship Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of the match will receive their title shot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30 in what will be the first official bout for the pay-per-view event.

Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to become the new TBS Champion in Las Vegas in one of the night's three main events as Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway watched from ringside. Following the match, Statlander helped Nightingale to the back, but turned her back on her when she blindsided her as a delighted Hathaway watched on. In light of such, Statlander and Hathaway have something on their minds to share.

Chris Jericho defeated HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata in a Three-Way FTW Rules match to continue his reign as FTW Champion on Sunday with some help from Bryan Keith. With Keith now joining Big Bill under the branch of "The Learning Tree" and another successful defense in the books, Jericho will be hosting the inaugural "TV Time".