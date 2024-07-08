WWE And AEW Both Reportedly Interested In Top CMLL Star Following Forbidden Door

CMLL World Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer has had the world talking since her performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30. Vaquer may have lost her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship to Mercedes Mone, but the Long Island crowd were cheering her on in the closing moments of the match, and she was undeniably one of the event's biggest winners in terms of critical acclaim. Now, it seems both WWE and AEW were also impressed.

Mexican outlet Record is reporting that both AEW and WWE are potentially interested in signing the Chilean star, and that both companies have offered her multi-year deals. According to lucha libre insider Luchablog, Vaquer is still under CMLL contract and will be for some time; however, he also noted that there's past precedent for CMLL releasing their talent to sign big money deals elsewhere, as long as they're kept in the loop, as they did in the case of former CMLL World Super Lightweight Champion Máscara Dorada, who was known for a time as Gran Metalik in WWE.

Luchablog also noted that due to visas and paperwork, even if Vaquer was to sign with either AEW or WWE immediately, it would be a while before she could actually make her debut on American soil. He did not explicitly confirm Record's report (which was notably credited to one of the outlet's gossip writers) but the interest from the two major American companies makes sense; Pro Wrestling Insider reported last week that Mone went into her match at Forbidden Door with the intent to make Vaquer a star.

