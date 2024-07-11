Backstage Details On Former CMLL Star Stephanie Vaquer Signing With WWE Instead Of AEW

Stephanie Vaquer is bound for WWE. The former CMLL and NJPW champion is set to debut with the United States-based promotion, but there's been some question about her status with CMLL ahead of her signing.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Vaquer was under contract with CMLL but the promotion and its partner NJPW knew that Vaquer would be negotiating with both AEW and WWE. However, both promotions asked that she still work the upcoming NJPW/CMLL Fantasticamania show in San Jose, CA, as she had been advertised for the show. CMLL also asked her to lose her CMLL Women's title on her way out.

Vaquer signed with WWE but was unable to commit to the original Fantasticamania show and she vacated her title, leading to a Three-Way Match for the CMLL Women's Championship taking place that night. CMLL and NJPW have already announced Vaquer's departure, which signaled her going to WWE, as AEW is a business partner of both companies and would've allowed her to complete her booked dates.

Vaquer had a star-making showing against Mercedes Mone at NJPW/AEW Forbidden Door, which got the attention of AEW and WWE, with WWE now ready to introduce Vaquer to WWE fans in Mexico City on July 13 at the upcoming live event, though it is not known when she will make her first appearance on WWE television. Vaquer joins former IWGP Women's Champion and Joshi star Giulia, who also recently signed with the company and is set to debut in "WWE NXT" at some point in the future.