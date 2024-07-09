Rhea Ripley Returns On WWE Raw, Confronts Dominik Mysterio While Liv Morgan Flees

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley returned to "WWE Raw" on Monday following Dominik Mysterio and champion Liv Morgan's mixed tag team victory over the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. Ripley had been out of action due to injury at the hands of Morgan, and was forced to vacate her championship. Prior to Ripley's departure, Morgan declared her "Revenge Tour," and after she won the championship from Becky Lynch at Crown Jewel, she set her sights on Ripley's boyfriend, Dominik. Earlier in the night, Judgment Day's Damian Priest was seen backstage taking a phone call, and asked whoever was on the line (presumably Ripley) where they were, foreshadowing her return to TV.

Advertisement

Dominik was initially reluctant to team with Morgan, who once again got him into compromising positions through the show, but they managed to pick up the win after Morgan threw a chair in the ring to distract the referee, then helped Dominik knock Rey from the top rope, allowing Dominik to hit the frog splash and get the pin, his first victory over his father. Dominik impulsively hugged Morgan in the ring before pushing the women's champion away, but Morgan jumped into his arms, knocking them both down with Dominik on top. At long last, Dominik seemed about to give in to Morgan's seduction efforts — which was when Ripley's music hit, causing both Dominik and Morgan to go wide-eyed with terror.

Advertisement

Ripley stormed down the ramp while Morgan scurried off through the crowd, leaving Dominik in the ring to face "Mami." The USA Network feed cut off before the segment could be resolved, but footage from after the cameras went dark show Ripley speaking angrily to Dominik before storming right back out of the ring and up the ramp, while a hapless Dominik attempts to follow her and explain himself. Interestingly, a video posted to WWE's social media afterward shows Morgan watching the confrontation from behind the curtain before turning away with a smile on her face.