WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/8 - Chad Gable Squares Off With Jey Uso, Mixed Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 8, 2024, coming to you live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada!

As he continues to be hunted down by the Wyatt Sicks, Chad Gable will have to find a way to put that aside tonight as he goes one-on-one with Jey Uso. The pair encountered one another this past Saturday at WWE Money In The Bank when they both competed in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, but ultimately both ended up being unable to unhook the briefcase.

Advertisement

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will be teaming up with Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day to take on LWO's Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The four competitors encountered one another last week when Dominik and Rey brawled during Morgan's title defense against Vega. Despite Dominik looking to help Vega dethrone Morgan, Morgan helped him win his match against Rey later that night.

Speaking of Judgment Day, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Carlito will be squaring off with Awesome Truth and Braun Strowman. The six men are no strangers to one another, with Balor and McDonagh successfully challenging R-Truth and The Miz for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the June 24 edition of "Raw" and Strowman having his sights on exacting his revenge against Judgment Day.

Advertisement

Three weeks ago on the June 17 episode of "Raw", Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai after receiving some help from Lyra Valkyria. Tonight, Sane and Kai have their chance to seek their retribution as they join forces with their Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY to take on Carter, Chance, and Valkyria.

The World Heavyweight Championship match at Money In The Bank between Damian Priest and Seth "Freakin" Rollins became a Triple Threat between them and Drew McIntyre when the latter man cashed in the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase he won earlier that night. The Triple Threat ended in controversial fashion when CM Punk became involved, ultimately taking McIntyre out of the equation and costing Rollins his title shot to ensure he would never be able to challenge Priest throughout the rest of his reign. While McIntyre may be currently suspended following these events, Priest and Rollins are both advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page along with GUNTHER.