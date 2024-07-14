Former CMLL Champion Stephanie Vaquer Makes WWE Debut In Mexico City

Just days after "WWE NXT" booker Shawn Michaels confirmed her signing, Stephanie Vaquer made her official company debut at Saturday's live event in Mexico City, Mexico. For this occasion, Vaquer was pitted against Isla Dawn, who currently serves as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Footage of the Vaquer-Dawn encounter has since circulated on social media, specifically on X and YouTube, showing Dawn assume early control over the former CMLL World Women's Champion. Despite Dawn's initial display of dominance, Vaquer was eventually able to shift momentum into her favor with a hurricanrana and by repeatedly slamming Dawn's face into the mat. Moments later, Vaquer sealed the win with a package neckbreaker.

Following her victory over Dawn, Vaquer will now head to the city of Monterrey for her second WWE live event, slated to take place later tonight. The capacity in which Vaquer will appear is still unknown.

Vaquer was originally scheduled to wrestle at NJPW x CMLL Fantastica Mania on Saturday. Due to her signing with WWE, however, Vaquer pulled out of several prearranged bookings, including Fantastica Mania. In addition, Vaquer relinquished both the CMLL World Women's and CMLL Women's Tag Team Championships, the latter of which she held alongside Zeuxis.

With Vaquer now unable to compete at Fantastica Mania, CMLL and NJPW confirmed that her initial opponent, Lluvia, would instead be vying for the vacant CMLL World Women's Championship in a three match also involving AEW's Nightingale and NJPW's Viva Van. This title match ultimately yielded victory for Nightingale, who now stands as the first woman to hold championship gold in NJPW, CMLL, and AEW.