Why Dave Meltzer Says Stephanie Vaquer Upset AEW, NJPW & CMLL By Signing With WWE

Former CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer's move to WWE has ruffled a few feathers as her former employer is reportedly miffed with her decision to leave unexpectedly.

As per Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Vaquer had been booked for several shows with CMLL and NJPW but pulled out of them despite holding the CMLL World Women's Championship and the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship.

"She was leaning towards WWE and she told CMLL, and I suppose ... I believe she told New Japan, but it may have been that CMLL told New Japan," he began. "New Japan and CMLL have been aware of this [WWE's interest] before she signed."

Meltzer revealed that when Vaquer had informed CMLL about her decision to join WWE, they told her they wouldn't stand in her way, but asked her to drop the titles before leaving. CMLL wanted her to lose the titles at NJPW's San Jose show and give her a sendoff. But, she signed with WWE on Monday and told CMLL that the show in Guadalajara on Tuesday, where she defeated Tessa Blanchard, would be her final match.

"On Monday when she signed [with WWE], she told them that Tuesday, last night in Guadalajara, was her last night, and she wouldn't be coming to Arena Mexico on Friday, she wouldn't do any of the dates. She's got dates all over the world; she had dates in Germany, Copper Box [RevPro] on August 24th, other New Japan Strong dates that have been agreed to."

