Top International Star Signing With WWE Following AEW Forbidden Door Showcase

The biggest story on Wednesday has revolved around former CMLL star, and Forbidden Door show stealer, Stephanie Vaquer, after CMLL and New Japan announced the luchadora would be leaving the promotion effectively immediately, relinquishing her CMLL Women's and CMLL Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Vaquer's departure from CMLL immediately sent off signals that she would be heading elsewhere, and it hasn't taken long for the suspense to officially be quelled.

Advertisement

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Vaquer is expected to sign a deal with WWE to compete for the promotion's "NXT" brand. Furthermore, sources put Vaquer backstage at "NXT"s Heatwave PLE this past weekend, where she and WWE presumably sealed the deal. No further details were revealed as to when Vaquer would begin appearing with the promotion, though it should be noted that WWE will hold two live events in Mexico this weekend, making it an ideal place to roll Vaquer out.