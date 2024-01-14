WWE NXT Star Cora Jade Reportedly Injured At Live Event

WWE "NXT" Superstar Cora Jade was reportedly injured during a house show on Friday. According to F4Wonline, the severity of the injury is unknown, but it happened during a title match against "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Jade was said to have been attended to before being carried backstage by four officials.

Jade also shared on X (previously known as Twitter) a GIF Friday night, that implied her injury troubles.

Jade was in action on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," where she defeated Gigi Dolin. Jade made her return to the developmental brand on December 9 at the "NXT" PLE Deadline, attacking Valkyria after being gone since the August 1 episode, when she was cleaning out her locker. The week after her return, on the December 12 episode, the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion made her in-ring return. She teamed with Blair Davenport to defeat Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons. Before that, she hadn't been in the ring since the July 25 episode of "NXT," where she lost to former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick match.

Jade has been with WWE since January 2021. Her in-ring "NXT" debut happened on February 10, 2021, which was a loss to Xia Li. One of the major moments of her career was when she turned heel on her partner, Roxanne Perez in July 2022, while they were the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. Jade tossed half of the tag titles in the trash, recreating the time that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) tossed the WWE Women's Title in the trash on "WCW Monday Nitro."