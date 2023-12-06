Potentially Major Update On Cora Jade's WWE NXT Status Ahead Of Deadline PLE

WWE "NXT" Superstar Cora Jade could be making her WWE return this Saturday at the Deadline premium live event. According to "PWInsider," there were reportedly talks about her return during this past week's "NXT" taping.

If the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion does make her return on December 9, this will be the first time since she "cleaned" out of her locker on the August 1 episode of "NXT." Her last in-ring match was a loss to former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick match on the July 25 episode of "NXT," which ended their summer-long feud.

This past October, Jade was asked on social media when she would return to the developmental brand. Her blunt response was to stop asking her because "it sucks there." When she first said she was leaving the brand, there were rumors that she was going to join the main roster, which didn't turn out to be true.

Things are a little different since Jade was last seen on television; at the time the "NXT" Women's Champion was Tiffany Stratton, while Lyra Valkyria now holds the belt, having won the title from Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc. In her two-year tenure with WWE, Jade has won one title — the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Roxanne Perez.

Jade, who signed with WWE in January 2021, made her WWE in-ring debut on the January 20 taped episode of "WWE 205 Live." Her "NXT" in-ring debut came about a month later on the February 10 episode of "NXT," where she lost to Xia Li.