Cora Jade Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss To Dana Brooke On WWE NXT

Is Cora Jade on the verge of a WWE main roster call-up?

Shortly after her loss to Dana Brooke in a Kendo Stick Match on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," Jade expressed her disappointment with a tweet that seemed to hint at her imminent exit from WWE's white and gold brand. "Bye," Jade wrote on Twitter, causing many of her fans to respond with broken heart emojis, with some even posting a summary of the high points from her 2-year "NXT" run. The tweet even got a response from Brooke, as seen below.

Bye — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) July 26, 2023

🤕👊🏻👋🏻 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2023

The rivalry between the two women intensified on the June 20 episode of "NXT" where Jade was awarded the win by referee's decision after Brooke suffered a knee injury. Midway through that bout, the WWE medical team attempted to get Brooke to retreat to the back, but the veteran superstar refused and hobbled back into the ring to teach Jade a lesson. Instead, she ended up on the receiving end of a half Boston Crab from Jade, causing the referee to stop the match. Thereafter, Brooke was mercilessly met with "You suck" chants by the fans even as she was stretchered to the backstage area. The incident caused much controversy on social media, giving Jade even more reason to taunt Brooke, thereby planting the seeds for this week's Kendo Stick Match.

Brooke — who defeated Jade with some assistance from Kelani Jordan — registered her first victory on WWE television since the June 6, 2002 episode of "WWE Raw" where she defeated Becky Lynch in a 24/7 title defense. Since that win, Brooke had been on an unprecedented television losing streak, with her only wins coming at non-televised events and "WWE Main Event" tapings.

If Jade is indeed done with "NXT," she leaves the brand a 1-time "NXT" Tag Team Champion. Besides Jade, The Creed Brothers — who recently lost a "Loser Leaves NXT" match to The Dyad – are also rumored to make the jump to either the "Raw" or "SmackDown" brand in the near future.